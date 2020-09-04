An employee of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tested positive for COVID-19, sidelining 47 first responders and effectively closing one of the city's busiest fire stations.

JFRD Chief Keith Powers announced the infection at a Thursday morning news conference.

Powers said three shifts are being asked to self-isolate. The illness is going to affect about 47 JFRD members at fire station 28 on Hogan Road, which Powers called “kind of a worst-case scenario.”

Powers said they will clean and backfill that station with firefighters."That puts our total [COVID-19 sidelined] personnel at 63 rescue personnel not working," he said. “That’s taxing on the system."

“I’m going to ask the media to be respectful of the men and women at fire station 28 be respectful of their privacy," he said. “Anybody in contact with anyone who tested positive will be contacted.”

