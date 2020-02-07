Fernandina Beach requiring masks be worn inside businesses

Every person over the age of 6 who is in a public indoor space must wear a face mask or covering when they are unable to social distance.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is joining several Florida cities and is now requiring the public to wear face masks inside businesses within city limits.

The emergency mandatory mask resolution was put into effect immediately Thursday as a result of the spike of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida. It states that it will expire in 30 days unless the date is extended by city officials.

What does this mean?

1) Every person over the age of 6 who is in a public indoor space must wear a face mask or covering when they are unable to social distance.

2) Every owner, employee, customer or patron must wear a face mask or covering at all times while indoors inside a business unless they are able to engage in social distancing.

However, when it comes to restaurants, barbershops, salons, dentist offices, etc., face masks may not be required because it "significantly interferes with the provision or receipt of goods or services offered or received at that establishment," the resolution said.

Customers with disabilities where their health can be at risk from a mask may be excluded from this mandate, but the business must help them in manner that doesn't jeopardize the health of others, the resolution said.

Earlier this week, the City of Jacksonville mandated the public wear face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

