JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As more federal stimulus checks are rolling out, First Coast News has received several questions from viewers about coronavirus relief money going into the accounts of relatives who have died.

“The chain in our family is broken at this point, and I don’t think it could ever be repaired without him being here," Dorothy Pegram said.

It’s still fresh. Pegram's son, Marcus Pegram, unexpectedly died a few weeks ago in Jacksonville, just two days after celebrating his 26th birthday with friends and family.

“I mean he was so happy for his birthday, and then 13 to 14 hours later he was non-responsive and gone,” she explained.

As the family works through the grieving process, they’re also figuring out how to cover funeral expenses.

It's left them wondering: Can they use the federal stimulus check that was cut for Marcus Pegram?

“It was issued before his death, but I don’t know if it would be considered fraudulent or not," she said.

Jacksonville Tax Attorney Michael Tyson told First Coast News the Pegrams should be okay to keep their son’s check.

“The way I understand the law – of the advance of a 2020 credit – that money would have legally gone to the person who passed, and I don’t see how the IRS could come back and make a claim on those funds," Tyson explained. "Anyone who has passed away as of Jan. 1 of this year going forward -- I believe they are entitled to those payments.“

Although it’s not yet clear, Tyson believes it’s probably a different case for heirs who received relief money for those who died before January 2020.

Since stimulus checks are based on 2018 and 2019 tax returns, First Coast News also reached out to the IRS, which says it doesn’t have any official guidelines in place, but some are in the works.

If you received a stimulus check for a family member who died in 2018 or 2019, Tyson advises surviving spouses and heirs to mail back stimulus checks and don’t spend the money deposited into accounts.