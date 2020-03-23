JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning to people looking to buy at-home coronavirus test kits.

The agency says they have begun to see an influx of unauthorized fraudulent test kits that are being marketed as to COVID-19. At this time, the FDA has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19.

The FDA says fraudulent health claims, tests, and products can pose serious health risks. They may keep some patients from seeking care or delay necessary medical treatment. The FDA reminds consumers to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and speak to your medical provider if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Your medical provider will advise you about whether you should get tested and the process for being tested with an appropriate test.

If you are aware of fraudulent test kits for COVID-19, please report them to the FDA.

RELATED: Lot J now open to all ages: Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Duval County

RELATED: Opera singer serenades father stuck in coronavirus quarantine