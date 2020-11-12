Baptist Health entering initial phases of COVID-19 vaccine

While patiently waiting for the COVID-19 vaccines doctors are asking people to keep following the safety protocols.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine and local doctors will be getting the vaccines at their front door within the next couple of days.

“Obviously it will still be months before a significant proportion of the population is vaccinated but at least we’re getting there," said Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, Executive Vice President & Chief Physician Executive at Baptist Health.

Here in Florida, Dr. Ransom says there will be five hospitals that receive vaccines, also called safety nets or critical access hospitals and in Jacksonville, that’s the University of Florida.

“They will distribute the vaccine to other hospitals within Duval county, so we're expecting that the UF will start to receive the vaccine hopefully next week," Dr. Ransom said.

The following week, Dr. Ransom says Baptist Health should be getting their first round of vaccines.

“Since we're a health system and it's coming to the health system the first round is going to health care providers that are in the most at-risk environments. Such as the emergency department and the intensive care unit and then also there will be distribution to long term care facilities,” said Dr. Ransom.

With this only being the initial phase it is not determined what’s going to happen next.

“Once we get more vaccines and more of the population can have access to that we’ll see what that process is whether it’s a prescription or just coming in to get the vaccine that remains to be seen," said Dr. Ransom.

“We still need to be very careful there’s things we still don’t know about this virus yet so caution is the best course of action," said Dr. Ransom.