FBI gives tips on how to avoid becoming victim of romance scams in age of COVID-19

The FBI said spending more time online due to the pandemic could make people more susceptible to scammers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Rebecca D'Antonio said she was a victim of a romance scam and said she wanted to tell her story so others don't go through something similar.

"The old adage is true: if it sounds too good to be true, it often is," she said.

According to D'Antonio, she went bankrupt, was almost evicted and thought about suicide.

"It was a very plausible explanation he gave, so I lent him money and then things just kind of escalated from there," she said.

According to the FBI's Information Crime Complaint Center, Florida came in at number two in the country for reports of romance scams in 2019 with 1,363 incidents. Amanda Videll with the FBI said the pandemic could make people more susceptible to scammers.

"They're seeing more increased activity online," Videll said. "That is a prime scenario for scammers to take advantage of people," she said.

"Certainly with COVID-19, people are starting to feel more isolation. They’re looking to make more connections to the outside world and so scammers are taking advantage of that. They are developing these false relationships with people and making victims feel as if they have a friend," Videll said. "That is what is so heartbreaking about this scam in particular," she said.

According to Videll, in romance scams, they've seen scammers target those who are older, particularly widows or widowers looking for some sort of relationship.

"They would traditionally go to the obituary sections, unfortunately, and target their victims there," Videll said.

Videll said to be extremely careful of what you put on social media and dating sites, and don't put too much personal information out there. Also, do your research. She said to look up the person on other social media sites and try to find out as much as possible about them.

She also said take your time.

"There is nothing wrong with asking questions about people who want to know more about you as well. Take your time. Get to know these people before you share too much intimate information about yourself," Videll said.

Never send them any money, she said. Beware if they try to isolate you from family and friends, or if they ask for pictures and/or videos of you. They could use those as extortion later.