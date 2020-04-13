JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An urgent plea from the family of an Orange Park man in the Intensive Care Unit as he fights the coronavirus. Jerry Nicholas' family is calling on those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to try to help save his life and the lives of others battling the virus.

Instead of being with his family on Easter, Jerry Nicholas, 54, is spending his fifth night in isolation at St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital.

“He's been in the hospital ever since the 8th [of April], and it just gradually got worse. He is in ICU. He is on a ventilator and he is in an induced coma,” his son, Christopher Nicholas explained.

He said his father, who is a church elder at Freedom Ministries, is now on the waiting list to get plasma from those who have recovered from the coronavirus.

“All my faith is in Jesus Christ, and he is the only one who can take us out of this, but if he could just get the plasma in his blood that he needs, the antibodies that he needs to fight off this virus, we would be so grateful,” Christopher Nicholas said.

OneBlood, one of the largest blood centers in the country, said transfusing the plasma that contains the antibodies from someone who has recovered into a person still fighting COVID-19 can provide a boost to the patient's immune system and potentially help them recover. The non-profit is working to identify people who qualify to be donors.

“We want them to know that they are needed and that they hold the potential key in helping these patients recover,” Susan Forbes with One Blood said.

Forbes said the experimental treatment called “COVID-19 convalescent plasma” is approved by the FDA to be used on an emergency basis.

“As we identify them, we are bringing them into a One Blood location," Forbes said. "They are donating and our teams behind the scenes are moving very quickly to process and test those units and in some cases donations have been issued to hospitals in less than 24 hours. Our hospital partners are eager to be using these products, so we are getting them out the door as quickly as possible to get to the patients.”

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: First Coast churches, worshippers celebrate Easter Sunday amid COVID-19 pandemic

Time is of the essence, and the Nicholas family just hopes more people step up to donate.

“I just pray whoever is out there, that who has overcome it, that if they donate their blood not just for my dad but across the world for humanity, that you could save a life out there by donating the antibodies needed to fight off this virus,” Christopher Nicholas said. “I just thank God because I know God has got this under control, and all my faith is in him.”

If you've recovered from COVID-19 and want to donate your blood you can fill out OneBlood's online form. If you meet the FDA criteria to be a donor, you will be contacted by OneBlood to coordinate your donation.

Donor Eligibility Requirements

COVID-19 convalescent plasma must only be collected from recovered individuals if they are eligible to donate blood

Required testing must be performed and the donation must be found suitable

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test

Complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation

Have a negative result for COVID-19

Meet all standard FDA blood donation requirements

RELATED: 1-year-old St. Augustine baby continues to wait for heart transplant amid coronavirus pandemic