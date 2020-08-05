Each day these plastic skeletons are posed in a new, imaginative activity.

FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas — On first blush, there's nothing unusual about Melanie Mabrito's neighborhood. But a closer looks reveals a spooky crew of skeletons engaged in out-of-season shenanigans.

Every morning since March 24, these skeletons have been posed in a new activity: bobbing for apples, relaxing in the sun or celebrating the Spurs.

It's all documented on the Instagram page @quarantine_skeletonparty.

Melanie Mabrito and her 10-year-old son Orion are the masterminds behind the humorous displays.

It started as a couple days of fun to pass the time and make their neighbors smile. "And then that was basically going to be it," Melanie says, "but it's ballooned into every day something people look forward to."

Word spread fast, and now pictures of the skeletons are shared not just in the neighborhood, but between family members and friends around the world. There's no plan to stop any time soon.

"Whenever people write us and say it's making their family smile even though they can't be with their family, that's nice," Melanie said.

The Mabritos sometimes get help from neighbors with ideas or props. Many displays are themed to the day, such as their Cinco de Mayo display. Others are more serious. One display was a heartfelt "thank you" to essential workers.

The overwhelmingly positive response has kept Melanie and Orion motivated.

"It just feels like we're doing something to make people happy whenever it's such a dark time," Orion said.