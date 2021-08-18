Faces of COVID: Honoring the ones we've lost on the First Coast

First Coast News is honoring the ones lost to the virus and hopes to celebrate the legacy they leave behind. Here are their faces and their stories.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As COVID-19 cases along the First Coast continue to rise, the rate of COVID related deaths do also.

If you know of an individual who has passed away from COVID-19 and would like them to be included here, please reach out to news@firstcoastnews.com.

Greyzie Un

David Miller cradles his tiny newborn Evie. She makes those little baby squeaky noises every once in a while in his arms. Miller is a proud new poppa, but he is a man in mourning. He just lost Evie’s mom, Greyzie Un.

She was just 31 years old.

While Greyzie was pregnant, she tested positive for COVID-19. She was not vaccinated. Evie was born July 18 and on August 14, Greyzie passed away.

Evie never felt her own mother’s embrace.

"She never had a chance to hold her child," Miller said through tears. "That's tough for us to get our head around. This virus is real. If I could say anything, it's to get vaccinated.."

"We’ve been together for eight years," Miller recalled. "She was phenomenal. There was not a speck of negativity in her. She impacted so many lives."

Lieutenant Mario J. Moya

A lieutenant with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has died as a result of COVID-19. Lieutenant Mario J. Moya of Rescue-42-B served JFRD for 17 years.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Lieutenant Moya unselfishly served this community while continually exposing himself to the very virus that cost him his life," said JFRD.

The agency says he is survived by his wife Christina and children Bobby, Bella, and MJ.

"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced soon."

Nicole Hollis

Nicole Hollis was hospitalized earlier this month with COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe page. Comments on the page suggest that she was an educator at River City Science Academy Mandarin Campus.

Her mother was the one to start the page for Nicole.

"It is with a heavy broken heart that I let everyone know My baby was taken from me early this morning! She faught so hard and her heart started failing . She will be missed by so many! She had such a smile and silly laugh! Please hug your loved ones and always remember to tell them you love them ! We always did! I got to be with her in her final minutes! I miss her so much already! I can’t even begin to thank all for your thoughts and prayers!"

Tim Staley

A well-known mom-and-pop bakery in Duval County is known for its delicious food and the friendly people who work there. One of those former employees died Friday from COVID-19. Tim Staley worked as one of the original bakers. He left the bakehouse in February to start a non-profit organization for kids with disabilities.

“He was healthy and in the prime of life," owner Kurt D'Aurizio said.

D'Aurizio couldn't believe the news one of his former employees was gone from COVID-19 at just 40 years old.

Staley's former coworkers remember his sweet personality and desire to make the community a better place.

“Talk to a doctor because I don’t want to lose any more friends," D'Aurizio said.

This GoFundMe page will help pay for the final expenses of a man gone too soon with so many plans and a full life ahead of him.

Keith Smith

Keith Smith, a long time chef at Clara White Mission, passed away at the age of 51. Jacksonville Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman confirmed Smith died from COVID-19 and was fully vaccinated.

He started volunteering at the mission when he was just 14 years old, according to a Clara White newsletter dated June of 2019. He helped out in the kitchen and around the mission.

Later on, Keith started officially working as the janitor after his high school graduation in 1988.

Clara White says his responsibilities increased over the years.

One day in the early 1990's he started cooking lunch. Clara White says he eventually went to school to train as a chef and would later trains the Culinary Arts students, manage the kitchen and more.

Keith was reportedly part of the Clara White Mission for over 33 years.

Bobby Rivers

Bobby Rivers was the assistant principal at Arlington Middle School.

Principal Shawn Platts says his passion for students and for education was immediately evident. He was well known for his success in helping children learn in every setting.

"Our entire school community is deeply saddened by this unexpected loss, and we send our condolences to his family," said Platts.

Kevin Hubbard

Kevin Hubbard was a Duval Schools locksmith. He came from a family of locksmiths and was taught the trade since age 15.

He was diagnosed on July 31 and died shortly after.

According to a Facebook page, he was a Marine Corps veteran, dog lover and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He also was a musician.

16-year-old child

A 16-year-old in Jacksonville died from COVID-19, Wolfson Children’s Hospital confirmed in early August. The child is not being identified at this time.

In a statement sent to First Coast News, the hospital encouraged everyone to continue following COVID-19 precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask and getting vaccinated if eligible.

We can confirm a patient at Wolfson Children’s Hospital passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, due to COVID-19. The death of a child is always tragic, and our hearts are with the family as they grieve this loss. We are unable to comment further due to patient privacy laws. We encourage everyone to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and getting vaccinated, if eligible.

