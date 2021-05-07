x
UCF, FSU no longer requiring face masks on campus starting in June

All 12 Florida public universities are expected to return to pre-COVID operations next school year.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Face masks will no longer be mandatory at the University of Central Florida and Florida State University, both schools announced this past week. 

The universities say the rule change is in accordance with the State University System of Florida's board of governors' recent rollback of COVID-19 protocols. Last week, the board of governors said all 12 public universities in Florida should be able to return to pre-COVID operations and capacity at the start of the 2021-2022 academic school year.

However, UCF, FSU, Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of North Florida seem to be the only schools announcing they will be encouraging, not requiring, face coverings on campus. 

The changes will go into effect beginning June 23, at the start of the second summer semester. 

