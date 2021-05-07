UCF, FSU no longer requiring face masks on campus starting in June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Face masks will no longer be mandatory at the University of Central Florida and Florida State University , both schools announced this past week.

The universities say the rule change is in accordance with the State University System of Florida's board of governors' recent rollback of COVID-19 protocols. Last week, the board of governors said all 12 public universities in Florida should be able to return to pre-COVID operations and capacity at the start of the 2021-2022 academic school year.