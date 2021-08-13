EXCLUSIVE: Northside Coalition President Ben Frazier shares his COVID-19 recovery

He was shocked when he found out he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northside Coalition of Jacksonville President Ben Frazier is breaking his silence on having a breakthrough COVID-19 case in an exclusive story you'll only see on First Coast News.

Frazier didn't see much of the Springfield building where the Northside Coalition is based when he battled the virus. He thought he was bulletproof because of being fully vaccinated and always wearing his mask.

“My energy level went from 150% to about 42%," Frazier said.

Frazier is known as a very energetic activist in the Jacksonville community.

“OMG. What are you going to do now?” Frazier said.

“I felt like I was dying. The symptoms were the absence of taste," Frazier said. "Immediately I lost my appetite, which meant I couldn't do my traditional Jenkins barbecue rib sandwich, which I always loved to do.”

Frazier said he also had fatigue, body aches, sneezing, and a cough.

“A breakthrough COVID-19 case is essentially anybody who’s been fully vaccinated and who is at least two weeks clear of their second shot or if it’s just a one-shot series, their first shot, who picks up a COVID infection," Dr. Chirag Patel said.

Dr. Chirag Patel is the assistant chief medical officer at UF Health Jacksonville and said it's important to still get vaccinated against COVID-19, even with breakthrough cases like Frazier's.

“The overwhelming number of people who are picking up symptomatic infections, those who are ending up in the hospital, those who are ending up in the ICU, those who you hear about dying, are unvaccinated," Patel said. "We need people to get vaccinated to get past this pandemic."

Frazier said he's just starting to feel better now three weeks after his diagnosis.

“I was surprised at how long it lasted," Frazier said. "I ended up losing about 23 pounds.”

Frazier is beginning to regain his sense of taste and smell.