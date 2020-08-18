Episcopal and Bolles students test positive for COVID-19

Both schools said some students attended the same non-school related party and later tested positive for COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Students at both Episcopal School of Jacksonville and The Bolles School have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials confirmed.

ESJ tells First Coast News, “A number of Episcopal students attended an off-campus, non-ESJ sanctioned event and tested positive for COVID-19 afterward.”

Bolles also stated it had students attend this event where “there was no social distancing or masks being worn.”

“While we cannot confirm the specific impact figures due to student confidentiality issues, I can tell you the number of positive cases is very few – more are quarantining to just be safe,” said Jan Olsen, The Bolles School Communications Director. “We have notified all parents of those immediately affected and those families are taking appropriate steps to quarantine students at home.”

In a letter to middle school families, The Bolles School states, “If your family has not been contacted by the School, your child did not have high-risk exposure. While we cannot disclose the names of the students due to privacy laws, students who were on the Bartram Campus Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13 may have been exposed to COVID-19.”

Meg Sacks with ESJ states contact tracing began and all affected students are quarantining at home.

Sacks said a number of students have siblings in other classes at ESJ and as a result, those from the same family will be quarantined and not permitted on campus until the conclusion of their quarantine.

Both schools have notified the Duval County Department of Health and will professionally clean and sanitize affected areas on campus.

Affected students are taking classes online until they are permitted back on campus.

ESJ and Bolles reiterate to please avoid parties, large gatherings, non-essential travel and other situations that could put the school community at risk.