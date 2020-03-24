JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Amazon confirmed that one of its employees at it's Jacksonville fulfillment center tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says the individual, who was last onsite March 18, is receiving medical care and is in quarantine.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our site, we are conducting contact tracing," Amazon said in a statement to First Coast News. "We will alert any associate who had close contact with this person at our building and will ask them to not return to the site and to self-quarantine for 14-days; we will pay them for their time at home."

Amazon says employees at the site have been aware of the confirmed case and the company has implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees, delivery and transportation partners.



They say they have also increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of all door handles, stairway handrails, elevator buttons, lockers, and touch screens.

Amazon says based on guidance from the CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Surgeon General, there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through packages.

