Ed White High School moving to online classes until Sept. 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ed White High School is moving to online instruction beginning Friday due to COVID-19.
Students should log online to their fifth-period class (B-day) through Microsoft Teams, according to Duval County Public Schools.
Duval County Public Schools projects students to return to in-person class on Sept. 9.
All extracurricular activities, including athletics and art events, are suspended at this time. These activities will resume when students return to in-person class.
If a student does not have what they need for online instruction, they should call the school Friday to make arrangements.