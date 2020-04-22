JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Social distancing is a term many of us didn’t know months ago. Now it’s a part of our everyday vocabulary.

One national survey suggests some of us aren’t doing it right.

Unacast has been grading the country’s social distancing for weeks, based on distances traveled, the number of nonessential visitations and the amount of human interaction compared to data from before the pandemic.

Currently, the nation as a whole receives a “C+.”

Florida receives a “C-.“

Duval County received a “C” last week, but since reopening the beaches has dropped to a “D+."

The company tracks millions of mobile phones’ travel and their proximity to others.

First Coast News went out to Jacksonville Beach to talk to those out and about.

The majority of people thought they’d receive an “A,” which means they have at least a 70% decrease in travel and nonessential visits, and at least a 94% decrease in human encounters.

FCN found these people who believe they fit these criteria were retired or nonessential workers, giving them more time at home.

“This is the only interaction I had in a long time,” one beachgoer named Stephen said during his interview with First Coast News.

As for those who are deemed “essential workers,” their grade drastically declines as they continue to travel and have face-to-face interaction with others.

“It’s pretty unfortunate,” said Eve Walts, who works at a smoothie shop. “A lot of people I know are staying inside, they rarely go to the store, they bulk up on everything, so I feel like the only one.”

Based on these scores and the number of people still working, Walts definitely isn’t the only one.

Jane and Rick Lindsey said they do a daily walk in Jacksonville Beach but are careful to stay six feet from others or switch to the other side of the road when people pass by. Although they are out exercising, they said they normally stay inside and very rarely travel. They feel like they should receive an A based on Unacast’s criteria.

The Lindsey’s wish everyone else would follow those guidelines and said Duval’s drop in score doesn’t surprise them.

“Which is sad,” Jane Lindsey said. “We’ve made a conscious effort to stay off the beach.”

We all may be antsy to get back to normal, but many still say, make sure to do your part, social distance yourself, and flatten the curve.

To see how your county compares to others, visit Unacast’s website.

