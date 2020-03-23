After an extended spring break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, school is back in session in Duval County with the whole district turning to online classes.

“I know it’s uncharted territory, but it’s a lot of people,” said Simone Roberts, mother of Jaheed Thompson, DCPS student.

Over 100 thousand students trying to transition to a virtual classroom isn’t so easy.

“Some people learn different ways,” Thompson said. “I don’t feel like I’ll be okay just learning over a screen. I like to talk to my teacher one-on-one. I like being in the classroom.”

On Thompson’s first day of virtual school, he and his mom found themselves at the Duval County Public School Board building already with some struggles.

“It’s a little difficult because the numbers they gave us to call are not working,” Roberts said.

Thompson still needs a laptop from the school district to start his online classes. Roberts hopes this hiccup won’t leave Thompson behind in classes.

“I’m grateful they’re distributing the laptops, but I guess we just have to be patient,” Roberts said. “At least they’re helping us out with the laptops.”

Even with the necessary equipment, Tavaris Bell says as a parent, it’s hard to have multiple kids in the house taking classes at the same time.

“Having four kids, or even two or three kids, it’s a lot trying to help them,” Bell said.

“I have a baby sister and she’s going to be crying when I’m trying to do my work,” Thompson said.

In these unprecedented times, many say it’s necessary.

“It’s the right idea though so we don’t have to be around people that have the disease,”

The district is expecting a few hiccups when it comes to the program—that’s why they have a technical support hotline. You can find that on the district’s homepage here.

