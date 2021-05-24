Duval County school makes face masks optional for outdoor graduation

Face masks will be required for the remainder of the school year in class.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Schools will not require face masks at outdoor graduation ceremonies, according to a press release from the district. However, the district will still require to wear students and staff to wear a mask for the remainder of the school year.

The school made the decision while students 16 and older only were allowed to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, with the majority of the student population remaining unvaccinated, according to the district.

Since the decision was made by the district, children ages 12 and older have been approved to receive the Pfzier COVID-19 vaccine only.

The final day of classes is Thursday, June 3.

For all graduation ceremonies taking place outdoor, the district said face masks will be optional for both students and guests. They will also not require a temperature check for entry.

The district did not say what the requirements will be for the upcoming summer semester and fall semester. Duval County School has a survey available for people to give their opinion on COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming year.

The survey asks about masks in school and on the bus, desk shields, temperature checks, the availability of hand sanitizer, and the use of anti-microbial spray treatments on surfaces.

Other districts in Florida have already announced plans to make masks optional moving forward. Among them is St. Johns County, which plans to remove mask requirements beginning in the summer.