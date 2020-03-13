JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Diana Greene will hold a media conference Friday afternoon to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on schools.

DCPS is on spring break through Monday. The superintendent will speak at the district's administration building on Prudential Drive at 4 p.m.

The school district has been giving updates for parents, staff and students at its coronavirus page on its website.

As of Thursday, DCPS said it planned to continue normal operations under the guidance of the Florida Department of Education. It advised parents, teachers, staff and students to notify schools before coming to campus for anyone who traveled to high-risk areas for coronavirus over spring break.

So far, one patient in Duval County has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus being reported in Duval, Clay counties

RELATED: Mayor to update city on first coronavirus diagnosis in Duval County

RELATED: Memorial Hospital treating patient with COVID-19