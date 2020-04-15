JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Report cards for Duval County Public Schools are following suit with the district's move to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Middle and high school students can access their report cards now in their Focus accounts, according to DCPS. Elementary school students' report cards will be available Tuesday.

Here are the instructions for how to access your student's report card, from the DCPS website:

Log into your Focus Account. Select "View Report Card" in the Alerts section of your portal. The report card will download to the bottom left corner of your screen as a PDF. Select the PDF at the bottom left of your screen to open report card.

If you do not have a Focus account, you can click here to find instructions on creating an account, then to link your student to your account once you have created it.

Focus allows parents or guardians to link their student information in order to be able to apply for schools online, review their student's grades and assignments, email teachers and more.

DCPS has been teaching students through virtual learning since March 23, using a new platform it launched called Duval HomeRoom. District superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said the rollout has been successful, despite some challenges here and there.

As of April 3, the district said it planned to continue with plans for graduation ceremonies as normal, but acknowledged that "the coronavirus situation is unpredictable," and said school leaders are looking into creative ways to honor seniors in the event that traditional graduation ceremonies must be canceled.

More than 24,000 laptops were handed out to students last month, with students from Pre-K through 12th grade all participating online.

Greene asked for parents to have patience as the district continues to work out any issues with virtual learning. She said if you have any concerns, you can always contact your student's principal.

