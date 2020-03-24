JACKSONVILLE, Fla — To help children now learning from home get access to needed technology for virtual learning, Duval County Public Schools announced it's expanding distribution times and locations for laptops.

The school district said laptop checkout will beget at 10 school locations starting Wednesday.

They are:

Ed White High School

Duncan U. Fletcher High School

Mandarin High School

Jean Ribault High School

Robert E. Lee High School

First Coast High School

Jefferson Davis Middle School

Kernan Middle School

LaVilla Middle School

Mandarin Middle School

Pickup days are determined by the student's last name. The times are determined by grade level as follows:

Wednesday, March 25: Students whose last name begins with the letter A-D

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. High school students

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Middle school students

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Elementary school students

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. A-D students who cannot come at the time above



Thursday, March 26: Students whose last name begins with the letter E-O

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. High school students

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Middle school students

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Elementary school students

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. E-O students who cannot come at the time above



Friday, March 27: Students whose last name begins with the letter P-Z

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. High school students

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Middle school students

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Elementary school students

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. P-Z students who cannot come at the time above



Saturday, March 28: Any student who has not received a device.

9 a.m. to Noon

The school district said the laptops are only for students who don't have other access to computers. Families with more than one child will be limited to two laptops (if you do have more than one child, you can bring them all and your family will be served all at one time).

They also want to make sure families arrive by car or truck due to city directions for social distancing. If you are not in a vehicle, you will not be allowed on the school campus.

You're also asked to bring patience as the laptop checkout process takes time. One parent First Coast News spoke with Tuesday said the process lasted between 30 to 45 minutes from arrival at the school to leaving with the laptop.

Students must be present in order to receive their laptops, and must have their student ID or provide their student ID number showing enrollment in a district-managed school. Charter school students must contact their charter school for arrangements.

The district said families will be financially responsible for all technology checked out and must return the laptops once school resumes in-person.

School gates will close at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Anyone whose vehicle is not inside the school gate by the time they close will need to return Saturday, March 28.

