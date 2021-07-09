Duval County Public Schools Superintendent presents report on COVID-19 in schools

The report compares COVID-19 cases between the 2020-21 school year and the current school year thus far.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene presented the district's report at the Tuesday school board meeting.

The report first addresses the district's current mask mandate for students, which requires all students to wear a mask unless they have a signed medical excuse.

While the mandate is supposed to last for 90 days, the report states masks will continue to be required until the transmission rate in the county reaches a moderate level for seven days.

The county is currently at a high level. To achieve a moderate level, there will have to be 10-50 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in seven days and five to eight percent positive NAATs test during a seven-day period.

While the county is still at a high level, cases have been steadily dropping with both metrics approaching the substantial level.

The report also compares case numbers between the current school year and the last school year.

By this time in the Fall 2020 period, there were under 100 reported cases of COVID-19 within the district. At this time, there are 673 new reported cases of COVID-19.

During the entirety of the 2020-21 school year, the number of new positive cases reported in a week never exceeded 300, according to the report.

However, it is important to note that many children were doing virtual learning during the 2020-21 school year and were not at a brick-and-mortar school.

Story continues below

The district also reported 64 positive cases among district employees so far this year, compared to just four last year.

The report also states 76 classrooms and three schools were forced to close due to COVID-19.

During Tuesday's school board meeting, several parents signed up to speak during the public comment section.

Many demanded the district removed the mask mandate.

Essentially everyone who has spoken tonight, aside from a few students calling for reforms to the district’s dress code, has been a parent against the new mask mandate. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/e50FMWRjPc — Haley Harrison (@HaleyHarrisonTV) September 7, 2021