The Duval County Supervisor of Elections was notified on Monday that one of its poll workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The poll worker worked on Election Day, March 17, at Precinct 608, which is located at Freedom Christian Fellowship Church, 3423 Loretto Rd.

The worker reportedly started experiencing symptoms six days after working and tested positive for the virus on March 30.

The Supervisor of Elections says the location saw 360 voters, who have been notified about the situation. Those who worked were also notified.