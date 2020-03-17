JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may see a familiar sight missing at the polls Tuesday.

Both the Duval County Republicans and the Duval County Democratic Party have canceled all Election Day sign-waving at the direction of both of their parties.

In addition, both parties and all volunteers have been directed to close field and administrative offices, cease all person-to-person meetings and discontinue election night watch parties.

"We are encouraging people to be safe at the polls and recommend that they bring hand sanitizer," said the Duval County Democratic Party. "All these measures are out of an abundance of caution."



"Conducting political gatherings at a time such as this is unsafe and sends the wrong leadership message," said the Republican Party of Duval County in a media advisory. "Instead, please direct all supporters to visit ArmyforTrump.com to learn how to be safely involved. We know that all who respect our President, our Party, and their fellow citizens will comply."

What should you do if you need to self-quarantine but still want to vote in the Presidential Primary Election Tuesday?

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan says you need to call his office at 904-630-1414 and you'll be able to designate someone to pick up a mail ballot for you. That designated person must show their ID to pick up your ballot.

Your ballot must be turned in by 7 p.m. on election day, not postmarked by then. You can mail it or your designated person can deliver it in person.

Voting Location Changes:

Precinct 607 voters who normally go to Augustine Landing must now go to Mandarin Regional Library, 3330 Kori Rd.

Precinct 1101 voters who normally go to Elm Croft of Timberlin Park must now go to the Park at Polenza, 10023 Belle Rive Blvd.

Voters who usually go to Cathedral Towers (senior living) will now vote at the supervisor of elections headquarters on Monroe Street

Precinct 310 voters who normally go to the Windsor at San Pablo must now go to Fire Station #59, 14097 Wm Davis Parkway.

Voters who usually go to Cathedral Terrace (senior living) will now vote at the supervisor of elections headquarters on Monroe St.

Voters at St. Peter’s Church will be moved as well but because a pipe burst, not because of coronavirus

Election Day Precinct 711, located in the Eastside Community Center, PAL, 1050 Franklin St, will not be available as a polling location Election Day, March 17, 2020. As an alternative, the polling location for Precinct 711 is being relocated to Robert F. Kennedy Community Center, Gymnasium and Park, 1133 Ionia St.

