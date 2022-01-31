Duval County educators' group demanding better COVID-19 protections, contact tracing for teachers, students

The group is planning to give school board members its list of demands at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Duval County Public Schools Building.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about COVID-19 in Duval County schools dated Jan. 20, 2021.

A group of Duval County teachers are planning to hold a news conference Tuesday demanding the district do more to protect students and teachers from COVID-19.

The news conference will be hosted by Duval Coalition of Rank (and File) Educators, also known as "Duval CORE."

The teachers are set to make three demands to the district, the group said.

The first demand is that personal protection equipment (PPE) be distributed to all Duval County teachers, including N95 masks . The teachers also demand PPE be made available to give to students as well.

Secondly, the teachers demand that both teachers and students be made aware of their exposure to COVID-19. This demand comes after Duval County Public Schools told families the district would send one letter per class per week notifying parents of possible exposure to COVID-19.

Lastly, the teachers demand there be a district-wide vaccination campaign that includes vaccine busses and information sent home with students about the available vaccines. The campaign will take the place of Wellness Wednesday.