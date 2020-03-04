Murray Goff says with a big smile, "About 80 people showed up. Holy cow!"

Goff is used to being booked up. He's been a popular entertainer on our First Coast for decades.

But this professional entertainer/singer is now facing zero gigs because of the pandemic. Plus, he's fighting cancer. He has six to eight months left of chemotherapy.

So he decided to do a little concert on his driveway. Word got out in Sawgrass and people started arriving in golf carts; All parked at correct social distances, of course.

He chose to sing Lee Greenwood's "Proud to be an American." Goff says his neighborhood is full of American flags.

Thank you, Murray Goff, for giving us a Bright Spot during this struggle with the Coronavirus.

