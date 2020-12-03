Several people on the First Coast have tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, there are closures and postponements regularly being announced by schools and event organizers.

Here's a complete list of closures and cancelations here on the First Coast.

Schools:

Ware County

All locally planned or sponsored Ware County School System activities taking place through this weekend will be canceled due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19.

The SAT exam scheduled for Saturday, March 14th at Ware County High School in Waycross, GA has been postponed until Saturday, March 28th. Students registered to take the exam will be notified by the College Board and should check the email with which they registered for additional information.

Events:

Jacksonville

March 13 to 15: The Players Championship held in Ponte Vedra Beach will continue but fans will no longer be allowed to attend.

March 22: Theatre Jacksonville has canceled its Big Hat & Jazz Birthday Brunch, which was to be held in San Marco Square on March 22.

March 24: YES has confirmed that they are regretfully no longer performing on a handful of shows including the Florida Theatre on March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Around Florida

March 21- 22: Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez issued a statement postponing next weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. More here.