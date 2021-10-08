St. Augustine COVID-19 testing site to be free beginning Thursday

Patients who were tested at the site in Downtown St. Augustine prior to Thursday will be refunded for their expenses.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The new COVID-19 testing site in Downtown St. Augustine will now be free beginning Thursday morning.

The site, which is operated by Flagler Health+ along with the city and Ivy Medical, is located at the St. Augustine Visitor Information Center.

The State of Florida is paying for the tests, allowing the city to give the tests free.

“We are grateful to have found a solution with support from the State of Florida to begin offering COVID tests at no charge to those who need them,” stated Flagler Health+ President & CEO Jason Barrett. “The ability to access COVID-19 testing is an important component to stopping the spread of the virus.”

Anyone who has received a test at the site prior to Thursday and paid for it will receive a refund. People who currently have an appointment will also not be charged.