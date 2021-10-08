Downtown St. Augustine COVID-19 testing site to close Thursday

The site opened in mid-August and was a partnership between Flagler Health+, the City of St. Augustine and Ivy Medical to address spiking cases of COVID-19.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The COVID-19 testing site in downtown St. Augustine will close on Thursday due to a decrease in reported cases in St. Johns County.

Flagler Health+ offered both the PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, which were given free to people in the community at the bus loop of the Visitor's Information Center.

“We are grateful to have been able to partner with the City of St. Augustine and Ivy Medical in providing this vital service to our community,” said Flagler Health+ President and CEO Jason Barrett. “The opportunity to provide testing was an integral part in helping slow the spread of the virus over the past few weeks.”

In the first week of August, St. Johns County saw a nearly 25% positivity rate whereas last week the county saw the rate drop to 9.5%.

The COVID-19 testing site is still accepting registrations before it closes. You can tap this link to register and for more information.