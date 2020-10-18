Douglas Anderson School of the Arts switching to Duval HomeRoom due to COVID-19 cases

A spokesperson for Douglas Anderson said the school will be on Duval HomeRoom at least through Oct. 21.

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville is switching fully to online classes through Duval HomeRoom Monday due to impacts from COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson said there are multiple cases of the virus.

"Similar to Fletcher last week, this is precautionary while we wait for the Department of Health to complete contact tracing," the spokesperson said. "Also similar to last week, these cases appear to be linked to activities outside of school."

Fletcher High School shut down in-person classes out of precaution Thursday, after 27 cases of COVID-19 were reported at the school, according to Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

"At that time, we will make a determination on whether the school can resume on campus based on the number of students who will need to quarantine," the spokesperson said.