JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Being stuck at home during safer-at-home orders isn't stopping people, businesses and nonprofit organizations across the First Coast from finding ways to engage socially, with virtual entertainment options popping up all over.

From live music and online happy hours, virtual cooking classes and worship services to live streams of tiger feedings, here's a list of ways to connect while maintaining physical distancing guidelines for the rest of the month.

Friday, April 10:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Virtual viewing of Adler Guerrier's Wander and Errancies exhibition at the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum at Flagler College in St. Augustine.

6 p.m.: Rebecca Day and the Crazy Daysies present a Live From Ja'Ville PJ Party Live Stream. The weekly show will include an original set, stories, merchandise giveaways and more.

7 p.m.: The Catty Shack Ranch is hosting virtual night feedings every Friday and Saturday night at 7 on Facebook Live. To adopt a big cat in name only, or to purchase items from their Amazon Wish List, visit CattyShack.org/Donate.

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Aslyn & the Naysayers.

8 p.m.: Blue Jay Listening Room Presents: Songs From Another Room featuring Kaleigh Baker & Matt Walker. You can watch live at the Blue Jay Listening Room's Facebook page, with opportunities to tip the venue and the artist.

8 p.m.: The Jacksonville Symphony is streaming live from the Jacoby Symphony Hall on Facebook, YouTube and at jaxsymphony.org/live.

8:30 p.m.: 904 Happy Hour presents Electric Friday featuring DJ BPM & Friends. Get your speakers ready for a dance party in your living room, live from the 904 Happy Hour Facebook page.

Saturday, April 11:

9:30 a.m.: The Jacksonville Humane Society is moving its annual Mutt March fundraiser to a virtual format, encouraging dog owners to take their dog for a walk Saturday morning and post pictures with the hashtag #MuttMarch. There will be an online silent auction, raffle drawing and other virtual activities. For more information, visit the JHS website.

11:30 a.m.: Hot Spot Power Yoga is hosting Virtual Books and Brunch at San Marco Virtual Studio. The online book club will be reading "The Untethered Soul, a Journey Beyond Yourself" by Michael Singer. Preregistration is required.

5:30 p.m.: Grow Family: Yoga and More is hosting a Virtual Family Game Night of charades. The online gathering will take place on Zoom, and it is free and open to all families.

7 p.m.: Artists Helping Artists Virtual Cabaret is an online showcase of local artists' talent. Tickets are pay-what-you-please with a $5 minimum payable to the Artists Helping Artists Venmo or Cash App accounts. Click here for more information.

7 p.m.: The Catty Shack Ranch is hosting virtual night feedings every Friday and Saturday night at 7 on Facebook Live. To adopt a big cat in name only, or to purchase items from their Amazon Wish List, visit CattyShack.org/Donate.

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Chelsea Saddler.

Sunday, April 12:

11 a.m.: Cherry Street Church of Christ is holding its services via live stream. You can access the feed on the church's Facebook event page here.

12 p.m.: Blue Jay Listening Room Presents: Songs From Another Room featuring Kevin Maines. You can watch live at the Blue Jay Listening Room's Facebook page, with opportunities to tip the venue and the artist.

12:30 p.m.: Miracle Internet Church its Easter Sunday service. For more information, click here.

Monday, April 13:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Virtual viewing of Adler Guerrier's Wander and Errancies exhibition at the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum at Flagler College in St. Augustine.

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Chelsea Saddler.

8 p.m.: Blue Jay Listening Room Presents: Songs From Another Room featuring Seth Walker. You can watch live at the Blue Jay Listening Room's Facebook page, with opportunities to tip the venue and the artist.

Tuesday, April 14:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Virtual viewing of Adler Guerrier's Wander and Errancies exhibition at the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum at Flagler College in St. Augustine.

4 p.m.: The Catty Shack Ranch is hosting a virtual education series every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at 4 on Facebook Live. To adopt a big cat in name only, or to purchase items from their Amazon Wish List, visit CattyShack.org/Donate.

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Michael Lagasse.

Wednesday, April 15:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Virtual viewing of Adler Guerrier's Wander and Errancies exhibition at the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum at Flagler College in St. Augustine.

12 p.m.: All Spiced Up Avondale is holding a Virtual Tap Room, featuring Kevin from Bold City Brewery.

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Jolie.

8 p.m.: Blue Jay Listening Room Presents: Songs From Another Room featuring Matthew Fowler. You can watch live at the Blue Jay Listening Room's Facebook page, with opportunities to tip the venue and the artist.

Thursday, April 16:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Virtual viewing of Adler Guerrier's Wander and Errancies exhibition at the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum at Flagler College in St. Augustine.

4 p.m.: The Catty Shack Ranch is hosting a virtual education series every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at 4 on Facebook Live. To adopt a big cat in name only, or to purchase items from their Amazon Wish List, visit CattyShack.org/Donate.

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Timberwood.

Friday, April 17:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Virtual viewing of Adler Guerrier's Wander and Errancies exhibition at the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum at Flagler College in St. Augustine.

7 p.m.: The Catty Shack Ranch is hosting virtual night feedings every Friday and Saturday night at 7 on Facebook Live. To adopt a big cat in name only, or to purchase items from their Amazon Wish List, visit CattyShack.org/Donate.

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Brittani Mueller.

8 p.m.: Blue Jay Listening Room Presents: Songs From Another Room featuring Hannah Harber & Thomas Wynn. You can watch live at the Blue Jay Listening Room's Facebook page, with opportunities to tip the venue and the artist.

8 p.m.: The Jacksonville Symphony is streaming live from the Jacoby Symphony Hall on Facebook, YouTube and at jaxsymphony.org/live.

Saturday, April 18:

9:30 a.m.: Virtual Walk MS: Jacksonville is taking the place of the annual Walk MS event, with participants walking their own way, whether at home on a treadmill or taking laps around the block. Walkers are urged to use the hashtag #VirtualWalkMS to share their efforts.

7 p.m.: Artists Helping Artists Virtual Cabaret is an online showcase of local artists' talent. Tickets are pay-what-you-please with a $5 minimum payable to the Artists Helping Artists Venmo or Cash App accounts. Click here for more information.

7 p.m.: The Catty Shack Ranch is hosting virtual night feedings every Friday and Saturday night at 7 on Facebook Live. To adopt a big cat in name only, or to purchase items from their Amazon Wish List, visit CattyShack.org/Donate.

Sunday, April 19:

11 a.m.: Cherry Street Church of Christ is holding its services via live stream. You can access the feed on the church's Facebook event page here.

12 p.m.: Blue Jay Listening Room Presents: Songs From Another Room featuring Nicholas Edward Williams. You can watch live at the Blue Jay Listening Room's Facebook page, with opportunities to tip the venue and the artist.

3:30 p.m.: Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews is hosting Virtual Cooking Class: A Lesson In Scallops.

Monday, April 20:

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Sam Shin.

8 p.m.: Blue Jay Listening Room Presents: Songs From Another Room featuring Scott Sharrard. You can watch live at the Blue Jay Listening Room's Facebook page, with opportunities to tip the venue and the artist.

Tuesday, April 21:

4 p.m.: The Catty Shack Ranch is hosting a virtual education series every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at 4 on Facebook Live. To adopt a big cat in name only, or to purchase items from their Amazon Wish List, visit CattyShack.org/Donate.

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Chris Kastle.

Wednesday, April 22:

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Colton McKenna.

8 p.m.: Blue Jay Listening Room Presents: Songs From Another Room featuring Dean Winter. You can watch live at the Blue Jay Listening Room's Facebook page, with opportunities to tip the venue and the artist.

Thursday, April 23:

4 p.m.: The Catty Shack Ranch is hosting a virtual education series every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at 4 on Facebook Live. To adopt a big cat in name only, or to purchase items from their Amazon Wish List, visit CattyShack.org/Donate.

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Ramona.

Friday, April 24:

7 p.m.: The Catty Shack Ranch is hosting virtual night feedings every Friday and Saturday night at 7 on Facebook Live. To adopt a big cat in name only, or to purchase items from their Amazon Wish List, visit CattyShack.org/Donate.

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Heather Craig.

8 p.m.: Blue Jay Listening Room Presents: Songs From Another Room featuring Vaylor Trucks. You can watch live at the Blue Jay Listening Room's Facebook page, with opportunities to tip the venue and the artist.

8 p.m.: The Jacksonville Symphony is streaming live from the Jacoby Symphony Hall on Facebook, YouTube and at jaxsymphony.org/live.

Saturday, April 25:

7 a.m.: Strides For Pride 2020 is now a virtual race. All registrants of the 5K or one-mile race will individually run/walk, charting their own course or the one preplanned in Riverside. Times can be logged with 1st Place Sports Running via email: results@1stplacesports.com with the subject line Strides for Pride Virtual Run time.

5 p.m.: Jax Poetry Fest 2020 is being celebrated from the comfort of your own couch. Event hosts Hemming Park and Hope at Hand, Inc. will post something poetry-related every day on the Jax Poetry Fest and Hope at Hand, Inc. Facebook pages, with plans in the works for a virtual event finale.



7 p.m.: The Catty Shack Ranch is hosting virtual night feedings every Friday and Saturday night at 7 on Facebook Live. To adopt a big cat in name only, or to purchase items from their Amazon Wish List, visit CattyShack.org/Donate.

Sunday, April 26:

11 a.m.: Cherry Street Church of Christ is holding its services via live stream. You can access the feed on the church's Facebook event page here.

12 p.m.: Blue Jay Listening Room Presents: Songs From Another Room featuring Rachel Baiman. You can watch live at the Blue Jay Listening Room's Facebook page, with opportunities to tip the venue and the artist.

3 p.m.: The Ancient City Poets will host a virtual open mic for National Poetry Month.

Monday, April 27:

8 p.m.: Blue Jay Listening Room Presents: Songs From Another Room featuring Sam Burchfield. You can watch live at the Blue Jay Listening Room's Facebook page, with opportunities to tip the venue and the artist.

Tuesday, April 28:

4 p.m.: The Catty Shack Ranch is hosting a virtual education series every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at 4 on Facebook Live. To adopt a big cat in name only, or to purchase items from their Amazon Wish List, visit CattyShack.org/Donate.

Wednesday, April 29:

7 p.m.: The St. Johns Cultural Council's April Concert Series presents Marianne Lerbs.

8 p.m.: Blue Jay Listening Room Presents: Songs From Another Room featuring Corey Kilgannon. You can watch live at the Blue Jay Listening Room's Facebook page, with opportunities to tip the venue and the artist.

Thursday, April 30:

4 p.m.: The Catty Shack Ranch is hosting a virtual education series every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at 4 on Facebook Live. To adopt a big cat in name only, or to purchase items from their Amazon Wish List, visit CattyShack.org/Donate.

