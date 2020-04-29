JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local nonprofit afraid of what the future could hold for their organization is getting some help from a donor to ease the need for money and supplies with a higher demand for services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catholic Charities Jacksonville serves those in need at its food pantry twice a week, but now more than double the number of usual people are using its services.

The nonprofit was forced to cancel its signature event, the Black & White Ball, which normally brings in about $100,000 for the organization each year.

Now, the charity is launching a new effort, the Feed A Family campaign, with support from the original sponsors of the Black & White Ball.

"We just want people to come and not have to worry about food," said Lauren Weedon Hopkins, Regional Director of Catholic Charities Jacksonville. "There's so many other things to worry about right now. We want to be a constant and a help for the community."

The donors offered to match up to $50,000 of donations to recoup the funds lost from the cancellation of the Black & White Ball. The charity is now asking you to donate so it can reach the total goal of $100,000 to support its food pantry.

For information on how you can contribute, go to ccbjax.org/donate.

