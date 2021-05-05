What I Learned: No, worse reaction to COVID-19 shot does not guarantee better immunity

Good question from one of our viewers. We take it to an expert.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Had a rough reaction from a COVID-19 vaccination? Val Brady in St. Augustine did. And now she's asking a good question.

She asks, "I have heard, and I don't know if it's true, that those who have bigger reactions will have better immunity to COVID than those who don't."

Is this true?

Well, gee, if you suffer through body aches or fever or extreme exhaustion after your shot, you sort of feel as if you've earned some bonus. Maybe a bit better protection from the vaccine?

After all, it seems logical that maybe your body flared up with extra strong immune responses.

Brady says, "I'm hoping it's true."

We took her question to Dr. Mohammed Reza, Infectious Disease specialist in Jacksonville.

He says, "The data isn't really there."

He sympathizes with Brady, but says, a rugged reaction doesn't mean you'll have a better immune response. In fact, he says, "Some people have no response and get great immunity."

Dr. Reza says the good news for Brady is that the vaccine should protect her life, should she come into contact with the virus.

