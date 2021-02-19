Doctors: Uptick in Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome cases reported in children

MIS-C is a rare condition in children where different body parts can become inflamed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome is spreading in children across the nation.

“It seems to occur four to six week after child has had an infection they may not have known they had an infection with covid-19," said Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at UF Health Jacksonville, Dr. Mobeen Rathore.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed. Symptoms include a fever, abdominal pain, and a rash. Dr. Rathore says he starting to see an uptick In cases.

“This is not surprising we seem to be seeing a little more right now and when I talk to my colleagues across the country they’re seeing the same thing and we’re also seeing that they appear sicker now for whatever reason. We don’t know exact reasons," said Dr. Rathore.

CDC reports that there are over two thousand cases across 48 states. There are over 50 cases in Florida. The age group ranges between 1 and 14 years old. The reason for an increase in cases is because the recent surges.

“We are seeing more of it because we had this big peak and so we expect to see it for a little bit longer and as I said we have been seeing it for every peak it seems like there’s more cases of MIS-C," said Dr. Rathore.

Ways to prevent your child from getting MIS-C is by following CDC safety guidelines.