Doctors discovering even more long haul COVID-19 symptoms

Psychosis and eye pain are included in those symptoms.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just about every week doctors are seeing more long hauling COVID-19 symptoms. A Jacksonville doctor at Baptist Health said there is still no answer for why this is.

“Long haulers, there are many and diverse symptoms that we seem to be seeing in patients," said Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, executive vice president & chief physician executive at Baptist Health.

Psychosis is one of them. Dr. Ransom said while that symptom may be relatively rare, there are some long hauling symptoms that are very common.

“Shortness of breath, fatigue, cough, sometimes also joint pains and muscle aches, a lot of people also describe kind of a mental fogginess," Dr. Ransom explained.

Dr. Ransom said there are people who have had very severe cases of COVID-19 and sustained organ damage.

“Lungs, your heart, or liver and unfortunately those individuals can have long standing problems related to the actual organ injury," said Dr. Ransom.

Researchers are still trying to figure out the reason for these long haul symptoms.

"Potentially there’s some sort of immune response that’s being triggered whether it’s unique to the virus itself that has these ongoing affects it’s hard to say," Dr. Ransom explained.

Dr. Ransom said this is why getting a vaccine is crucial.