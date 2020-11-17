Doctors caution against in-person holidays amid COVID-19 and flu season

Doctors advising against big gatherings and distant travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Added to that, flu season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving will look a lot different this year for many families.

Doctors are advising against big gatherings and distant travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Added to that is flu season, a one-two punch that doctors are hoping to avoid by encouraging a change in holiday traditions.

“This is a really difficult discussion to have right now,” Dr. Tina Ardon with Mayo Clinic said.

She explained as pandemic fatigue weighs on families across the country, it's flu season that could spread just as easily.

“That’s been our worry, how much we’re going to have to deal with both of these respiratory illnesses," Ardon said.

She warned to keep gatherings to just the people living under your roof. Before considering travel, do your research.

“Consider what the COVID-19 cases look like in those environments," Ardon said.

Ardon said if your mind is already made up and Thanksgiving is circled on the calendar, make it safer: wear masks, stay 6-feet apart and consider outdoor spaces.

"It’s more important now than ever that we are adhering to those safe practices," Ardon said.