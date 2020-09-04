JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Faith over fear is the message some doctors and nurses along the First Coast said they want the public to take to heart. A group of those health care workers prayed outside Baptist Medical Center in downtown Jacksonville Wednesday night for their patients and for each other.

“We consistently see a message of fear communicated within the hospitals, many times with many of the news outlets, due to the unprecedented nature of this,” Dr. Barry Wright of Baptist Medical Center said. “One thing we know can overcome fear is the confidence we have in the love for each other."

Wright organized the prayer group. He treats patients in a COVID-19 unit. Wright said the idea for the group came after a colleague’s brother, who lives in New York, asked her to pray for health care workers there.

“All of these individuals have been bold enough, brave enough, to combat the epidemic in their own way, so we wanted to have a show of solidarity where we’re joining together in unity,” he said.

Wednesday, the group made up of health care workers from around the area, prayed for a cure and healing for the country.

“As a doctor and as a nurse, one thing that you do have to do you have to put aside yourself when you enter into this environment. Your focus is on the patient,” he said.

Wright said Wednesday was just the first of what they hope to make a regularly scheduled prayer service with doctors.

“Particularly on the week of Easter while everyone’s minds are oriented towards hope as opposed to the other message of being overcome with this,” he said.

