Doctor gives prognosis for holiday plans in age of COVID-19

As far as Halloween and trick-or-treating, Ransom said you may need to rethink the holiday in its traditional way.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the holiday season approaches, there are a lot more questions surrounding plans than just who is bringing what to each holiday thanks to COVID-19.

"We usually have a party for our neighbors on Halloween. That's not happening this year," Dr. Elizabeth Ransom of Baptist Health said.

Holiday plans are being pivoted for many, including Ransom, due to COVID-19. She said there are still ways to celebrate safely, though. As far as Halloween and trick-or-treating, Ransom said you may need to rethink the holiday in its traditional way.

"I think it's tricky thinking about going door-to-door. That really does level up the risk," she said.

Instead, setting up a table and leaving individual candy in bags for kids to pick up is safer, Ransom said. When it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas, Ransom said plans depend on your family's situation.

"If you have a smaller family and you’ve been together and living in the same household, then obviously having a nice Thanksgiving dinner with those same people is fine," Ransom said.

Many people sounded off on Facebook on FCN's post asking whether or not COVID-19 will impact your holiday plans, people with opinions on both sides.

“I think the natural human instinct is to get together in familiar gatherings, but I do think it is really important to keep in mind that unfortunately the virus is still out there and we have to be vigilant and we have to be careful," Ransom said.

Ransom said bigger gatherings are risky, especially if they're inside. If you go to a gathering, she said it's not a bad idea to get tested for COVID-19 before and after in case.

"The studies and research has been showing that a lot of transmission lately has been occurring in family gatherings, so we really need to think carefully about how we celebrate, and what that should look like," Ransom said.

"We all miss our families when we’re not together and particularly over the holidays, but by the same token, the last think any of us want to have happen is for a relative, particularly if they’re elderly and frail, to get sick related to that holiday," Ransom said.

Instead of gathering in-person, Ransom said maybe consider a virtual option for your holiday.

"Of course it’s not the same as being there, but people are so creative and have so many interesting and safe things in approaching get-togethers and family gatherings that I think that’s really what’s most important in protecting our loved ones," she said.

She also said you need to think about how you're getting to your destination. Would you travel in a car, on a plane or a different type of transportation?

Above all, Ransom said, remember to still wear a mask, social distance and take all proper precautions.