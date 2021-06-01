Doctor explains why pregnant women should get their vaccines, why children cannot

“There’s always a concern certainly if someone’s pregnant no one wants to transmit something to their unborn child.”

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Some of the many questions doctors receive about the COVID-19 vaccine concerns children and pregnant women.

Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, executive vice president & chief physician executive at Baptist Health, said two organizations say pregnant women and lactating women not only can receive the vaccine, but should.

“In fact some indication show that pregnancy in and of itself is a risk factor for a worst course of disease with COVID-19," Dr. Ransom explained.

Dr. Ransom believes that it is important for pregnant women to get the vaccine, but she understands why some pregnant women may be uneasy.

“There’s always a concern certainly if someone’s pregnant no one wants to transmit something to their unborn child," Ransom said.

The vaccine trial for both Pfizer and Moderna did not actively recruit pregnant patients. They also did not include children under the age of 16.

“The recommendations are to administer the vaccines Pfizer for those who are 16 and older and for Moderna 18 and older," said Ransom.

Ransom believes the reason why children were not a part of the study is because the process of a drug trial.

“Anytime children are included in studies, it involves quite a bit more," Dr. Ransom said. "And I think there was definitely a push to get a vaccine an effective and safe vaccine as quickly as possible."