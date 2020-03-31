Many have concerns about staying healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those with health conditions such as high blood pressure (HBP).

Those with HBP may face an increased risk for severe complications if they get the virus, according to American Heart Association, which includes nearly half of all Americans.

Here's what people with high blood pressure need to know about COVID-19

What is the real risk?

The American Heart Association says based on what we know right now, older people with coronary heart disease or high blood pressure may be more susceptible to the coronavirus and more likely to develop more severe symptoms.

Data from the outbreak in Wuhan shows a 10.5% death rate among people with COVID-19 who also have cardiovascular disease, 7.3% for those with diabetes, 6.3% for those with respiratory disease, 6% for those with high blood pressure and 5.6% for those with cancer.

Could blood pressure-lowering medicines make people with COVID-19 sicker?

According to the latest guidance from the American Heart Association, it's not recommended to stop taking prescribed angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blocker medications for high blood pressure, heart failure or heart disease.

These medications don’t increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. They are vital to maintaining your blood pressure levels to reduce your risk of heart attack, stroke and worsening heart disease.

Caution is key

Some common habits or over-the-counter medicines and supplements can be “BP raisers.” Talk to your doctor about your medication and whether or not it impacts your blood pressure.

