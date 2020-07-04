The CDC presents new guidelines for the public to stop the spread of COVID 19, and one of them is by wearing a mask in public.

We know masks are really hard to get ahold of right now, but just about anyone can make their own with what’s lying around at home.

“There are as many ways to make these masks as there are to skin a cat,” said Karen Harper-King, who has made over 100 masks for her family, friends and the community.

Harper-King shared her method with First Coast News.

Step One: Cut 7-inch by 9-inch fabric.

Dr. Marko Predic, an infectious disease prevention specialist at UF Health, recommends 100% cotton, 100 % polyester or a combination of the two. Many T-shirts, bedsheets and bandanas work.

Josslyn Howard

Step Two: Cut two strips of elastic and pin them to go inside the two layers of fabric.

Many stores are quickly running out of elastic, but most of us have it laying around at home. Cut up some hair ties or headbands.

Josslyn Howard

Step Three: Sew all but one side together and then turn it inside out.

Step Four: Insert a pipe cleaner inside and sew it into place.

Close all gaps. This will help the mask contour to your nose and close any gaps between your face and the mask.

Josslyn Howard

Done! If you plan on wearing a mask often, consider making more than one. They should be washed after going out in public.

“The more you can wash it, the more you prevent bacteria buildup,” Predic said.

“I put it in a bowl of hot, soapy water with laundry detergent,” Harper King said. “You can add some color-safe bleach.”

And last—our golden rule—social distancing.

“Keep six feet apart from one another,” Predic said. “The mask will do its part, but you want to do your part on top of that.”

