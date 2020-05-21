Dismissed manager of Florida COVID-19 dashboard has history of stalking, criminal mischief

According to court records, in the past Jones has been charged with robbery, trespassing, criminal mischief and cyberstalking.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — First Coast News is digging deeper after Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested on Thursday that the former manager of Florida's COVID-19 dashboard is under investigation for cyberstalking and cyber sexual harassment.

Rebekah Jones led the team that built Florida's COVID-19 Dashboard, where the public gets information on coronavirus cases.

Recently questions have swirled about the accuracy of these numbers due to several leaked emails that suggest Jones' dismissal was due to issues of transparency.

"She was putting data on our portal that the scientists didn’t believe was valid data ... she didn’t listen to her supervisors," DeSantis said Thursday during a news conference. "Come to find out, she's also under active criminal charges in the state of Florida. She's being charged with cyberstalking and cyber sexual harassment."

But just who is Rebekah Jones, what is the nature of her charges and what circumstances led up to her dismissal?

According to court records, Jones has been charged with robbery, trespassing, criminal mischief, cyberstalking, and has been served with multiple stalking injunctions.

Court documents reveal that a majority of the charges stem from back-and-forth squabbles with the father of her child.

The first stalking injunction was filed in October 2017 and details multiple incidents where the victim says that Jones would show up at his home unannounced.

According to the injunction, on October 16 the victim says Jones showed up at his home and screamed "You ruined my life ... my husband will come f*** you guys up" before reportedly damaging the victim's car door, resulting in a criminal mischief charge.

Despite a no-contact order, the victim says Jones continued to try to make contact with the victim through fake social media accounts and alternate telephone numbers which is why he was forced to file a stalking injunction.

The injunction later had to be modified so that Jones would be allowed to resume teaching on Florida State University's Campus while pursuing a degree.

Court documents reveal that the victim was a former student of hers at the school and told Florida State University Police Department (FSUPD) that they had "been involved in a one-night stand in the classroom."

First Coast News has reached out to FSU for a statement regarding these claims.

In March 2018, Jones was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, trespassing and contempt of court when she reportedly walked into a classroom, took the victim's phone and fled.

In an interview with FSUPD, Jones says that her relationship with the victim was initially pursued by him and that the victim would become unstable at times which led to most of the back and forth drama. She told police that he was the one who began showing up at her office with letters that said: "Don't cut me off."

Despite her history, Jones was later hired to assist the state as manager of Florida's COVID-19 dashboard.

In an email obtained by First Coast News, Jones clarifies a previous statement made regarding "a level of accessibility" and a recent hiatus from her position.

“What I meant when I said don’t expect the same level of accessibility is that they are busy and can’t answer every single email they get right away, and that it was ridiculous that I managed to do it in the first place," said Jones in a May 16 email addressed to the director of IT for the Florida Department of Health. "Is this one of those stupid things I shouldn't have said? I was tired and needed a break from working two-month straight and am finally taking a vacation."

Florida Today was the first to report that she was removed from her management duties entirely. In an initial email obtained by the outlet, Jones saying her situation was due to issues of transparency.

"As a word of caution, I would not expect the new team to continue the same level of accessibility and transparency that I made central to the process during the first two months," she wrote. "After all, my commitment to both is largely (arguably entirely) the reason I am no longer managing it."

DeSantis has dismissed reports that the state is releasing questionable statistics. Director of Communications for the Governor's office, Helen Ferre says Jones' has until Thursday to resign or be fired.

Ferre released a statement saying:

"Rebekah Jones exhibited a repeated course of insubordination during her time with the Department, including her uni-lateral decisions to modify the dashboard without input or approval from the epidemiological team, or her supervisors. The blatant disrespect for the professionals who were working around the clock was harmful to the team."