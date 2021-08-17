Diocese of St. Augustine 'strongly encouraging' masks at Mass, all other services

"This real ‘life issue’ affects the safety of all in our schools and our pews.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Diocese of St. Augustine is urging churchgoers to wear masks while attending Mass and other services.

Bishop Felipe Estévez asked all clergy in the diocese to strongly recommend mask-wearing during services. The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the diocese.

Bishop Estévez also encouraged all unvaccinated Catholics to talk to their doctor and get vaccinated.

“Last year, I asked parishioners to pray to God to inspire medical professionals and scientists to find a vaccine – our prayers were answered," Estévez said. "Today, I ask that we support vaccinations wholeheartedly among our people."

Individual parishes will continue efforts to clean and disinfect surfaces and provide hand sanitizer at church entrances. In addition, all missalettes and hymnals will be removed from the pews to keep the virus from spreading on surfaces.

On May 22, Estévez lifted the exemption from Sunday obligation to attend Mass on May 22, though people who are at higher risk due to health conditions are still exempted.

Bishop Estévez urges all people to remain vigilant and work together to take care of each other, particularly those who have underlying conditions, specifically saying this is a matter of 'supporting life.'