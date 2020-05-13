Diocese of St. Augustine ready to open Catholic churches for public Mass Sunday

Masks are required, there will not be holy water, those who wish to give will have to get up for collections and the cup will not be shared during communion.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Diocese of St. Augustine is ready to open its doors again and let parishioners back into their Roman Catholic churches for worship.

Social distance rules still apply, which means not everyone will get a seat inside the church for Mass. Each Catholic church will be offering additional Masses to accommodate as many parishioners as possible.

“It’s important for us to gather together again as a community,” Superintendent of Catholic Schools and Deacon Scott Conway said.

Mass will also continue to be streamed online for those who choose to stay at home.

On Wednesday, staff gathered six feet apart to sing and pray for the safety of priests and parishioners as they get ready to resume religious services.

Bishop Felipe Estévez said parishioners have been anxious to worship as a church family again, and this is a huge step.

So, Mass will look a little different Sunday.

“It has been very hard for them, because worship is essential for us," Bishop Estévez explained. “There will be a lot of changes, but what is important is the Mass -- and to be there for the Mass.”

Masks are required, there will not be holy water, those who wish to give will have to get up for collections and the cup will not be shared during communion.