The beaches remained packed on Thursday amid COVID-19 concerns.

Atlantic, Jacksonville and Neptune beaches are among the few public places left to enjoy while other activities are shut down or are making changes due to the coronavirus.

Workers are cleaning public bathrooms more heavily, while lifeguards are handling summer-like crowds.

Some beachgoers want to continue to have fun while abiding by social distancing rules.

"It's spring break, we're all just trying to hang out and have a good time," John Carter said as he tossed a frisbee with his friend.

Carter realizes things are changing as bars, restaurants and public parks are closing down.

"Its kind of like, [the beach] is our only way to detox," he said.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham says he understands why the beaches may be crowded for that reason.

He says if people want the beaches to remain open, they must abide by the social distancing rules, including staying six feet apart from each other and gathering in groups of up to 10 people.

“Safety has got to be our priority," Latham said. "As long as people can be here and enjoy the beaches safely, we’re going to do everything we can to keep them open."

He is also recommending swimmers to stay within 300 to 500 feet of lifeguards. Latham also said police officers may enforce the social distancing rules during high tides.

He wants the public's cooperation in keeping the beaches open. Carter would also not like to see the beaches closed.

"Right now, this is the only thing to do," Carter said.

The mayor says he is following the guidelines laid out by Governor Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

Any decisions to possibly close the beach will be made in conjunction with Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach.