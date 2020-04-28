WASHINGTON — His critics argued Gov. Ron DeSantis waited too long to shut down the state of Florida as COVID-19 began sweeping across the country.
Now, his stay at home order is just days away from expiring, and it's not clear what the governor's next step will be.
On Tuesday, he traveled to Washington and met with President Trump. DeSantis said from the Oval Office he will make an announcement on Wednesday regarding the reopening of Florida.
DeSantis said he's been receiving regular briefings from his Re-Open Florida Task Force, which is made up of politicians, health leaders, business people and education experts, on where the state should go from here.
The current stay at home order expires on April 30.
RELATED: Gov. DeSantis at Tampa General Hospital: 'People are getting great care'
RELATED: Re-Open Florida Task Force wants to hear from you
