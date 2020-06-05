Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will give an update from Miami Wednesday at 11 a.m. regarding the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's expected to unveil detailed plans regarding a mobile testing lab that will be deployed in the state starting this week.

On Tuesday, DeSantis visited a testing site in Sarasota where he said that the state has received 200,000 COVID-19 antibody tests that are being distributed throughout the state.

He also said he's working with his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, to lift all limits on behavioral health and mental services through Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says this will help lift the burden placed on many individuals with mental health issues during these tough times.

