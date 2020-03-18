Officials with Duval County Public Schools held a news conference Wednesday to discuss further information about their plan to use Duval Home Room as their online learning portal amid COVID-19.

School Board Chairman Warren Jones called the current situation "new territory" and likened it to The Twilight Zone.

"A big part of the solution are our teachers and staff in this changing landscape," Warren said.

Kerry Brady with the Duval Teachers Union said they have never experienced a situation like the current one, but they are confident thanks to the leadership of Duval County Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene. Brady said they will be ready for online learning and will maintain a high bar for their curriculum.

"Our work is not over," Brady said. "We will have hiccups and bumps. But they will not be downfalls, because failure is not an option."

Greene said education has a special role to play in these current times.

"We must re-engage our children with education and connection with the teachers in their lives," she said.

Greene said starting Monday, they will bring their classroom to the students via Duval Home Room.

Greene said almost all instruction will move to online platforms, which students should already be familiar with. Teachers will be able to connect in real-time through teleconferencing. There will be supplemented packets with more details to support the students and parents, which they expect to roll out soon.

They will be using their bus contractors to deliver the packets to the students. They are also working to continue to provide mental health services through other community partners.

Additionally, beginning Monday, their grab-n-go lunch will still be offered. They will deliver meals daily to those who sign up for them.

Currently, they are surveying parents to understand their technology availability. They are asking all parents to take the survey, but if they do not have access to the internet, they can call 904-348-5200.

They will be working to send laptops to high school and middle school students who need them.

Over the weekend they will be launching a detailed plan to help parents find out more about curriculum packets and meals.

By Friday of next week, their objective to have almost all, if not all, students "engaged in meaningful instruction".

"We could have easily taken another week off, but the easy decision is not always the right decision," Greene said.

On Tuesday, The Florida Department of Education encouraged long-distance learning after announcing that all campuses within Florida school districts will be closed until April 15 in order to combat the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

In Duval County, home-based learning will be called Duval HomeRoom. The program will begin Monday.

DCPS said the HomeRoom initiative will use creative and familiar approaches to instruction appropriate for students' grade levels, using learning platforms students already routinely use.

Duval school leaders are asking if any family does not have access to a computer and internet connection, to let the district know. All families can participate in a survey, available here.

