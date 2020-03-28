The first week of virtual learning has to come to an end for students in Duval County.

Dr. Diana Greene, the district's superintendent, says it was successful with a few challenges here and there. But overall, she's impressed with her teachers, parents, and students for embracing the change.

"I think Sunday night I could not sleep," Greene said.

Greene will tell you she's sleeping a lot better these days, because she says, the first week of virtual learning known as Duval HomeRoom, went well.

"Yes, our program is called Duval HomeRoom, but this week I think we hit a home run with the first week of implementation," she said.

More than 24,000 laptops were handed out to students and the district plans to hand out more. Greene says on the first day the website received about 112,000 hits. She says students as young as Pre-K were participating online.

"They're just enjoying this unique experience," she said.

But, with all the success, there were also some challenges, like students having issues uploading their homework.

"Hopefully, we can get that remedied and it will be much easier for students to turn in their assignments," Greene said.

The school district is using bus drivers and other staff members to deliver assignments and lunch to some students. Starting next week, some kids will receive dinner as well.

"We are getting close to 35,000 meals that are being delivered," she said.

Right now, all schools are closed until April 15.

For high school students, it's likely prom will be canceled. Greene says she is still waiting for more guidance from the state Department of Education on if graduation ceremonies will be held.

"We're still holding on to hope that we can have graduation, but if we cannot, we also have plans in place that ensure students receive their high school diplomas," she said.

Parents, Greene is asking that you be patient as they continue work out any issues with virtual learning. She says if you have any concerns, you can always call your school principal.