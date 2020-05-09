DCPS releases COVID-19 dashboard; 14 students, 3 staff test positive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Public Schools has released its version of a COVID-19 dashboard Friday night, which tracks the number of positive cases within the school district.
According to the dashboard, the district has had 14 students and three staff members test positive from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.
The following schools reported positive cases:
- Abess Park Elementary - 1 student, 1 staff
- Alimacani Elementary - 1 staff
- Andrew A. Robinson Elementary - 2 students
- Atlantic Coast High School - 1 student
- Bartram Springs Elementary - 1 student
- Dinsmore Elementary - 1 student
- Duncan U. Fletcher High - 1 student
- Enterprise Learning Academy - 1 student
- GRASP Academy - 1 student
- Greenfield Elementary - 1 student
- Greenland Pines Elementary - 1 student
- J. Allen Axson Elementary - 1 student
- Jacksonville Beach Elementary - 1 student
- Jean Ribault High School - 1 student
- Julia Landon Middle School - 1 student
- Landmark Middle School -1 student
- Parkwood Heights Elementary - 1 staff
- Pine Estates Elementary - 1 student
- Robert E. Lee High School - 1 student
- Rutledge H. Pearson Elementary - 1 student
- Southside Middle Scool - 1 student, 1 staff
- The BRidge to Success Academy at West Jacksonville - 1 student
- Whitehouse Elementary - 1 student
- Young Women's Leadership Academy/Young Men's Leadership Academy at Eugene Butler - 1 staff
The dashboard said it doesn't include charter school data.
DCPS plans to update the dashboard daily at 8 p.m.
You can find the dashboard below. If you are having issues viewing it, click here.