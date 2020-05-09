DCPS releases COVID-19 dashboard; 14 students, 3 staff test positive

The dashboard is expected to be updated daily at 8 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Public Schools has released its version of a COVID-19 dashboard Friday night, which tracks the number of positive cases within the school district.

According to the dashboard, the district has had 14 students and three staff members test positive from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.

The following schools reported positive cases:

Abess Park Elementary - 1 student, 1 staff

Alimacani Elementary - 1 staff

Andrew A. Robinson Elementary - 2 students

Atlantic Coast High School - 1 student

Bartram Springs Elementary - 1 student

Dinsmore Elementary - 1 student

Duncan U. Fletcher High - 1 student

Enterprise Learning Academy - 1 student

GRASP Academy - 1 student

Greenfield Elementary - 1 student

Greenland Pines Elementary - 1 student

J. Allen Axson Elementary - 1 student

Jacksonville Beach Elementary - 1 student

Jean Ribault High School - 1 student

Julia Landon Middle School - 1 student

Landmark Middle School -1 student

Parkwood Heights Elementary - 1 staff

Pine Estates Elementary - 1 student

Robert E. Lee High School - 1 student

Rutledge H. Pearson Elementary - 1 student

Southside Middle Scool - 1 student, 1 staff

The BRidge to Success Academy at West Jacksonville - 1 student

Whitehouse Elementary - 1 student

Young Women's Leadership Academy/Young Men's Leadership Academy at Eugene Butler - 1 staff

The dashboard said it doesn't include charter school data.

DCPS plans to update the dashboard daily at 8 p.m.