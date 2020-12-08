Duval County school bus drivers could strike if demands aren't met

DCPS bus drivers are considering a strike if they don't feel protected from COVID-19 under the work conditions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — School is set to start for children in Jacksonville in less than 10 days, but how students who will be physically in the classroom will get there is becoming a concern.

A representative for the school bus drivers' union in Duval County said if drivers don't feel protected from COVID-19, they'll walk off the job. The union representative from Teamsters 512, Rebecca Cardona, said COVID-19 concerns stalled talks between the union and the two transportation vendors used by the school system, Durham School Services and Student Transportation of America.

"That's kind of where we hit a bump in the road," she said. "They miss their kids, but their lives could be in jeopardy returning to work under the proposed guidelines that are there."

The drivers' list of demands, according to Cardona, includes PPE for drivers and bus monitors, like masks, gloves and hand-sanitizer, a paycheck for employees who quarantine or take off because they test positive, and social distance from the students.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene previously said it's not feasible for the district to follow CDC social distancing guidelines on buses.

"It was recommended one student per every other seat," Greene said.

This would mean nine to 11 students per bus.

"It would take us almost 10 hours to deliver our students," Greene said.

Instead, masks and hand-sanitizer are required onboard for the 28,000 students who've registered to ride so far.

Drivers also want protocols and guidelines for ventilation on buses to let fresh air onboard, safe loading and unloading procedures and proper sanitation of buses, Cardona said.

"If we cannot come to an agreement, we need to have things lined up for our next step," Cardona said.

That next step is drivers considering going on a strike.

"Our goal is to negotiate safe work conditions for the employees that we represent," she said. "However, if we're not able to do that, and the membership has authorized us through their voting voice to proceed forward with the next step, that's exactly what we're going to do."

Union reps sent out strike authorization ballots to drivers, a lot of whom are older and more vulnerable, according to Cardona.

Ballots are due Monday. The union representative said if drivers strike, it's up to DCPS and the bus carriers to figure out how students would get to school.

When First Coast News asked DCPS about this, a spokesperson said in a statement, "It would not be appropriate for the district to get involved with the labor relations issues of any of our vendors."

FCN also asked the two transportation vendors for comments.

Durham School Services issued a statement reading in part, "The safety of our employees and passengers will remain our number one priority. We are making progress and continue to negotiate."